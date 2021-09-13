The Maine Army National Guard, 185th Engineer Support Company opened a new readiness readiness center at 6 Edgement Drive in Presque Isle, Maine. The ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The project is a 44,000 square foot facility that took almost three years to finish. Maine’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham said. “Our thanks to Devoe Construction, WBRC, and all subcontractors involved. We all recognize the challenges in a project like this, under normal circumstances. But with over 18 months of responding to COVID, my guess is the challenges were extraordinary.” Farnham also thanked Maine’s Congressional delegation saying, “We are very lucky in Maine to have a delegation willing to work together on issues related to the National Guard – their support is critical to making this type of project possible."

Many of the individuals involved in the project came out to the event including the Maine National Guard project manager, Marc Dube as well as Robert Frank from WBRC Architects & Engineers and Reed Devoe of Devoe Construction. Local officials were also in attendance along with veterans and congressional representatives.

Get our free mobile app

Maj. Gen Farnham also said "Our organization has had a rich history in Aroostook County since 1894," said Farnham. "It began with Company L, 2nd Maine Infantry Regiment in Houlton. In 1922, they were reorganized into the 152nd Field Artillery Regiment. Artillery maintained a foothold in The County through 2007, when the battalion was consolidated into the 185th Engineer Support Company, who proudly retains the motto 'County Thunder,' an homage to their field artillery days."

The new facility replaces the one in Caribou, Maine. It will hold about 75 soldiers in the readiness center. There are multiple purpose rooms to support the soldiers with a full kitchen, classrooms and training spaces, according to readMedia.