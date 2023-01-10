The Long Lake Sporting Club is for sale with everything you could possibly need.

The Long Lake Sporting Club is a Tradition

Everyone knows this historical business with a long reputation for its location, menu, amenities, service and tradition. It was Built in 1940 and maintained and renovated over the years.

Gigantic Commercial Space on the Waterfront

The club is situated on almost 1000 feet of Long Lake waterfront. The commercial space is huge with up to 6,000 sq. ft. on the first floor. It can handle close to 300 guests at a time. Plus there’s 648 sq. ft. of deck area with boat docks and slips.

Gas Pumps and Trails Everywhere

Locals and tourists visit here all year around. It has everything anyone needs including gas pumps in the summer, spring and fall for boats, ATVs and the like + fuel for snowmobiles and more in the winter. There are over 1,300 miles of ATV trails right outside the front door and more than 2,300 miles of snowmobile trails in the area.

Dining Area is Magnificent

There’s a public dining area with unforgettable views of Long Lake and private space as well. A full bar is featured to entertain and accommodate guests and patrons.

Bedrooms and Office Upstairs

The second floor has three bedrooms and offices with beautiful and picturesque views of the area.

Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby

The Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby is the largest fishing derby in the state of Maine. Over 2,000 anglers join in on the fun and competition.

The 3.42 acre property is located at 48 Sinclair Rd, Sinclair, Maine with a price of $2,500,000.

For more information and to see the full listing from Noyes Real Estate Agency, go to Redfin.com. MLS#1547971.

Magnificent Views of the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair, Maine