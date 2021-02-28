Look at These Super Rare, Crazy-Colored Lobsters Found in Maine, New England
Lobsters and Maine. Lobsters and New England. They go pretty much hand in hand with one another.
But while most people either think of the brown-colored lobster or the bright-red cooked ones, those aren't the only colors seen on these clawed sea creatures.
In fact, there's a variety of other colors that lobsters can be. Each one has its own rarity level, with the albino one being the rarest. That's at a cool 1 in 100 million odds.
It's like winning the lottery. And who doesn't want to win the lottery?
Well, we've got a bunch of rare and wicked awesome colored lobsters that have been found in Maine and New England for you to look at. (And there might just be a few Canada ones snuck in, but close enough, right?)
Take a Look at These Super Rare, Crazy-Colored Lobsters Found in Maine, New England
Something Else to See: the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast