Local Resources for Flooding in Aroostook County, Maine

This time of year, flooding in northern Maine is a serious issue.

We travel across or near many waterways in Aroostook County, and it’s critical to be safe on these roads. They have the potential to be impacted by flooding. We see it every year. Vehicles getting caught in water is a major threat. You always want to heed the advice of experts and don't try to maneuver through a flooded road.

The Aroostook County Flood Watch page on Facebook is a great source of up to date information. The Aroostook County Emergency Management Facebook page is another valuable resource.

These pages share info and also have some incredible drone footage of local waterways. You can see the current water levels and get a sense of the flooding risk. The overhead point of view really gives you a good perspective on the bodies of water.

Here's a look at Fort Fairfield from a bird's eye view:

Being prepared covers a lot of things like safety first, insurance and sustainability:

Do you know the difference between a flood warning and flood watch?

Local news and radio is also an important way to keep up to date and informed of the flooding in our areas.