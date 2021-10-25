UPDATE: New album artwork teases added below.

Last week, Limp Bizkit vocalist Fred Durst was polling his and the band's followers about which new Bizkit songs he should drop. He also asked if the returning rap-rock veterans should release another single or just issue their entire long-awaited new album instead.

This week, he's started giving sneak peeks of the album artwork and has suggested the whole record will drop on Halloween.

Fan input from the social media survey seems to have helped Durst make his decision. Over the last few days, he's used Instagram to reveal successive portions of the new Limp Bizkit art and indicate that the effort will finally emerge in full on All Hallows' Eve. (See below.)

"Instead, all [pumpkin emoji]'s will drop on Halloween," Durst wrote over an image he called "Album Cover Piece 1." He shared it on his and Limp Bizkit's Instagram Stories, seemingly in response to the informal poll.

Several more images followed.

In the poll, the singer had asked, "Should I drop a new song? Maybe 'Turn It Up, Bitch' or 'Goodbye'? Hmm, or should I just drop the whole new album, all 12 songs? What do you think?" Users were given the poll option to select either the songs or the album. Durst later polled fans again about what track number to release.

Last month, the band made their recorded comeback with "Dad Vibes," their first new song in seven years.

The artwork teases show a colorful illustration that looks like a drawing or painting. Perhaps the new Limp Bizkit art will evoke the illustrations that graced Significant Other and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water. The "Dad Vibes" art was based on a photo of Durst in his new dad gear.

It's been a decade since Limp Bizkit's last album, Gold Cobra. But the band has managed to tide fans over a little since then, having released three songs — "Lightz (City of Angels)," "Ready to Go" and "Endless Slaughter" — from their long-promised sixth album at one time known as Stampede of the Disco Elephants. However, it's currently unknown if those singles will still appear on the record, or if it will carry that title.

Ready for new Limp Bizkit? Halloween is on a Sunday this year, so maybe Durst means the new Limp Bizkit album will arrive on the Friday prior, Oct. 29.

Fred Durst Teases New Limp Bizkit Album Art

Instagram: @freddurst

