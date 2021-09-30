Limp Bizkit Officially Release New Song ‘Dad Vibes’

At long last, Limp Bizkit have finally released their new song "Dad Vibes" after going viral earlier this year once singer Fred Durst debuted his new look at Lollapalooza.

It's been a decade since Limp Bizkit's last album, Gold Cobra. But the band has managed to tide fans over a little since then, having released three songs — "Lightz (City of Angels)," "Ready to Go" and "Endless Slaughter" — from their long-promised sixth album at one time known as Stampede of the Disco Elephants.

Still, until "Dad Vibes," no new material had emerged since 2014. Fans first got a taste of the new track at Lollapalooza 2021 when it played over the PA system at the end of Limp Bizkit's set. (It was then that Durst, in his "dad" attire, jumped offstage and started handing out Limp Bizkit T-shirts to lucky festivalgoers.)

On Wednesday night (Sept. 29), along with offering pre-save links for the song, Limp Bizkit shared the single artwork for "Dad Vibes" — it features a stylized, black-and-white image of Durst captured at Lollapalooza. The single then emerged early on Thursday (Sept. 30).

Bask in "Dad Vibes" in the video player further down the page and get ready for more tunes because, as Bizkit teased last month, "New songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession, very soon. Soon thereafter our new album will be released."

Listen to "Dad Vibes" below.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday.

Limp Bizkit, "Dad Vibes" Lyrics

Check out your dad with the swag on the floor

Mama gonna brag when I walk in the door

Y’all ain't ever seen a gorilla in the mist

Walk the line so fine with a blindfold (uh)

Keep in mind, though

Hot dad riding in on a rhino

Got the roll-under-rap with the dad vibes

Now everybody bounce with the franchise

Come on Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em

New kid back on the block with a R.I.P.

Dad got the sag in the back with a drip

Come and get a sip (la-di-da) Damn, this dad like a rivеr

Flow so cold, need ice to deliver

Drop so hard likе a rock (like a rock)

Dad don't stop (don't stop)

So damn clean, he a mop (sugar)

Sugar cane (cane)

Down with the mane (mane)

Dad so sweet that his nickname Candy

Y’all been gone for a minute (yeah)

Dad vibe bounce to the finish

I can get with that Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em

New kid back on the block with a R.I.P.

Dad got the sag in the back with a drip

Come and get a sip (la-di-da) Nah nah, nah nah nah, nah nah nah

Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah…

(Now shut up, here we go again) Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em

New kid back on the block with a R.I.P.

Dad got the sag in the back with a drip

Come and get a sip (la-di-da)

Limp Bizkit, "Dad Vibes"