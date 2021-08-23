Lewiston Crematorium Sued For Letting Bodies Decompose

** Warning - disturbing content **

After being closed in June due to unrefrigerated bodies of deceased individuals found stacked in the basement of Affordable Cremation Solution in Lewiston six Maine people have filed a lawsuit against the former cremation business stating that Affordable Cremation Solution violated contracts with families and inflicted emotional distress by not handling the human remains in a proper, ethical manner.

The State of Maine Board of Funeral Service closed the business two months ago, which was owned by Kenneth Kincer for unprofessional business conduct.

Kincer was also cited with a public health violation for the decomposition of 11 bodies in the business basement according to a story by the Bangor Daily News.

Currently there is no comment being made by Kincer or his attorney.

