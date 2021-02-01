Lenny Kravitz Stars in Stella Artois Super Bowl Commercial

Lenny Kravitz is the latest rock star to get cast in a Super Bowl commercial.

The musician - best known for hits like “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Let Love Rule” and “Fly Away” - appears in a new spot for Belgian beer brand Stella Artois.

“We’re all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats,” Kravitz explains via voiceover as the commercial begins. The rocker then sits at a drum kit, looks at the camera and tells viewers, “That makes you a billionaire.”

From there, the ad shifts to animation, as a cartoon likeness of Kravitz plays along to the singer’s 1991 hit “It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over.” The musician’s voiceover continues, talking about investing “the fortune within us,” living for “the moments we share” and describing everyone as a “heartbeat billionaire.” The real-life Kravitz returns on screen for the closing moments of the commercial, clinking glasses with friends and telling viewers to, “Invest your heartbeat in the life Artois.”

Watch Lenny Kravitz’s Stella Artois Super Bowl ad below.

Kravitz is no stranger to commercials, having acted and leant his music to several notable spots in the past. Dom Perignon champagne, Levis, GAP and the Bahamas tourism board are just some of the many brands to have previously used the rocker. In 2020 he became a spokesperson for Yves Saint Laurent, modeling for print ads and appearing in TV commercials for the french fragrance company.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl LV is already proving to have its fair share of rock-inspired commercials. The Beatles' "Hello Goodbye," Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side" and Bill Withers' "Lean on Me" have already popped up in early-released spots. Wayne and Garth, the classic Saturday Night Live headbangers played by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, are also set to appear in an ad for Uber Eats.

