Bangor's most famous (and creepiest) resident, Stephen King, doesn't open his West Broadway home to trick-or-treaters anymore, but there are still lots of great places for candy hunters to fill their pillowcases in the Bangor area this Halloween.

In fact, the master of horror has come right out and said, "Don't come to my house on Halloween."

We've done trick-or-treat a few times and we had 600 or 800 - one time we had 1,400 people show up for candy and treats and it's fun, it's great to see everyone, but it wears everybody out and it plays hell with the law so we're not doing that anymore.

In 2005, King even told Conan O'Brien, "I hate Halloween."

Although some of the other homes surrounding King's open their doors on Halloween, our experts say you're better off hitting the neighborhoods. So, in the spirit of the holiday, we've compiled a list just for you. And if you're not sure where these places are, just click on their names for a map.

You're welcome, kids. Just don't blame us for any cavities at your next visit to the dentist.

Bangor's "Tree Streets" are a prime target for candy hunters. The houses, particularly on Maple Street, are decorated to the hilt with ghosts hanging from the curbside trees that gave the streets their names. The wide section of the street between Garland and Mount Hope is so popular, in fact, that you're likely to see TV crews (unlucky enough to be working that night) on the scene for their annual story on Halloween safety.

Little City is a neighborhood on the city's East Side that is full of kids. While the Tree Streets can get downright crowded on Halloween night with cars dropping off kids from outside the neighborhood, Little City is a little less congested because most of the kids are already there. Plus, we hear there are a couple of houses that give out full-sized candy bars! We'll leave it up to you to find them, though. C'mon, we can't tell you everything!

If you're on the west side of Bangor, the Fairmount Park neighborhood is a good bet for some treats. Stay away from the tricks, kids. They just get you in trouble! There are lots of nice houses surrounding the park with candy to spare. There are plenty of young kids in this neighborhood, too, so be careful if you're driving around on Halloween night. And, kids, make sure you're not dressed all in black. If you are, bring a glow stick!

Bangor Gardens is a nice, little neighborhood of former military housing between Broadway and Kenduskeag Ave. The neighbors here are serious about Halloween, offering tips for homeowners on their Facebook page, and urging them to get ready for the "annual mob of children" expected on Halloween night. Thanks, Dusty Lovell for reminding us of this great trick-or-treating spot!

Judson Heights is a housing development off Broadway in Bangor that features lots of homes that hand out treats to little ghosts and goblins. Plus, you can continue on to Birch Hill Estates, a tidy mobile home park that adjoins Judson Heights. It's a favorite for kids from Glenburn looking for a more urban trick-or-treating experience.

And now, here are a few places to trick or treat outside of Bangor.

Across the Penobscot River in Brewer is a gem of a neighborhood near Sherwood Forest Park east of Parkway South. The houses in this development are close together, so you can hit lots of houses without walking miles and miles. We know that's hard when you're wearing giant clown shoes. Just remember: It freaks people out if you dress up as Pennywise.

If you should happen to find yourself in Hampden on Halloween night, Westbrook Terrace is the neighborhood of choice for trick-or-treaters, we're told. Hampden is one of the wealthiest towns in the state, so it stands to reason they'd have lots of good candy, right? What more do you need?

If we missed any great Halloween neighborhoods, let us know in the comments below. Just give us a few lines about the neighborhood (and shoot us a link to a photo, too!) Then, we'll run it by our experts to see if we should add them to the list! Happy Halloween!

