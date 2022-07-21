Last Show of the Season for Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle

Final Show of the Season for Rockin’ on Riverside

This is it - it’s the final show of the season for Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle. And what an incredible time was had by all. It’s your last chance to enjoy all the fun.

The Bands Rocked Out in the Park

Some of the most popular bands in the state played by Riverside Park this year. A big shout out to them all. This week’s show has been much anticipated as Wally & the Virginian take the stage at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Beer Garden, Food and Vendors

As always, the beer garden is available for a cold one, and the food vendors are in full force along the street in Riverside Park. Vendors and local organizations have booths set up as well.

Traffic Advisory

Traffic is blocked off to that area in the afternoon and through the event on the day of the show.

Thanks to Everyone Involved

Thanks to everyone who has come to the shows this year. A special thank you to the staff, organizers and sponsors of this annual tradition in Aroostook County, Maine.

Additional Information

You can always find information about the Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization Committee on their Facebook. They have regular updates and some cool photos there. Also, go to their homepage for all events and the link for Rockin’ on Riverside.