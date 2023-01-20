Pantera and Lamb of God will hit the road this summer, and they're heading our way.

The concert calendar is beginning to fill up at Maine Savings Amphitheater. The most recent announcement is a rockin' show, featuring Pantera and Lamb of God. The show is set for Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 27. We will have a pre-sale code for our loyal listeners, Thursday, January 26.

Lamb of God last performed on the Bangor Waterfront back in 2018, as a part of the Impact Music Festival.

Maine Savings Amphitheater has had crews hard at work throughout the off-season, continuing to elevate the venue's infrastructure. In a recent post on Facebook, the venue updated concertgoers on the progress that has been made over the past four months.

