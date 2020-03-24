L.L. Bean Stepping Up to Help Pack Food for Distribution to Mainers in Need

It appears that L.L. Bean is stepping up to the plate to help out in Mainers' time of need.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the world-renowned boot manufacturer will be utilizing its unused shipping space to pack and ship to food pantries across the state.

L.L. Bean will be partnering with Good Shepherd to meet the needs of those who may have fallen on hard times during the pandemic while keeping their employees at work and committed to this task, the newspaper stated.

Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd, told the Bangor Daily News:

"Prepackaged boxes reduce the need for pantry volunteers to sort and distribute food and makes it easier to hand off to families at a time when some pantries are offering drive-by service because of the virus."

L.L. Bean is also looking at repurposing its Brunswick manufacturing center as well, the newspaper added.