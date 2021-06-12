Kiss Perform First Post-COVID Show at the Tribeca Film Festival

Legendary rockers Kiss returned to the stage in front of a live audience with a special performance at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The face-painted rockers - made up of singer Paul Stanley, bassist Gene Simmons, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer - delivered a five-song set at the event. According to Setlist.fm, Kiss opened with their 1976 hit “Detroit Rock City,” before rolling through classic tracks “Shout It Out Loud,” “War Machine” and “Heavens on Fire.”

“We don’t have a permit to make a long show,” Stanley admitted prior to the band’s final song of the night. “So this is a little short. It’s like a sampling before you get your big meal in August,” he declared, alluding to the band’s upcoming tour dates. Kiss then closed the evening with the iconic tune “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

Though the set may have been short, the band didn’t hold back on any of the theatrics. Fan videos from the event show plenty of pyrotechnics, including fireworks and flamethrowers. Watch fan shot footage from the concert below.

Kiss' last performance was a New Year's Eve event dubbed 'Kiss 2020 Goodbye.' That concert was held at Atlantis in Dubai, with fans watching from their hotel balconies far away (or via pay-per-view at home). Such social distancing measures were absent for the band's return to the stage, as fans in New York were able to resume more traditional outdoor concert standing.

Kiss' Tribeca Film Festival performance followed the premiere screening of their new documentary, Biography: Kisstory. Directed by D.J. Viola and produced by Leslie Greif (who also produced Gene Simmons Family Jewels for A&E), the film chronicles Kiss’ journey as one of the biggest acts in rock history. The documentary features interviews with all of the band’s current members, as well as other notable names like Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, manager Doc McGhee and producer Bob Ezrin.

Biography: Kisstory will air on A&E later this month, part of a two-night event on June 27 and 28.

Watch Kiss' Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival

