Annual Moose Permit Lottery is Virtual for 2021

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is hosting the annual Moose Permit Lottery with a virtual drawing this year.

The MDIFW said they were inspired by the annual Moose Hunting Lottery Festival. The schedule has been organized to make it convenient and easy for everyone. The Maine Moose Hunting Permit Drawing is set for this Saturday, June 12, 2021. The time of the drawing is in the afternoon from 1 - 4:30 pm.

If you happen to miss the drawing or the time it takes place does not fit your schedule, you can see the results of the drawing on the internet. Officials will post the lottery recipients about an hour and half after making the announcements. Look for the results at approximately 6 pm on the same day, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Hunters are excited every year to see if they get picked in the lottery to hunt a Maine moose. You want to make sure you attend the virtual event.

Get our free mobile app

Also, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is presenting a unique and insightful look at Maine moose from the Maine Wildlife Park. This event is called the Marvelous Moose of Maine and can be watched online and live for viewers. The date and time is Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 9 am.

The presentation takes a look at how Maine moose adapt so well to not only survive, but thrive in the wilderness. The event will show how moose grow their antlers so big - and how big some can grow. Viewers can also learn about the different foods moose prefer to eat to stay healthy and fit. Plus, the show is live and possibly a moose or two will be seen during the online event.