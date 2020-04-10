Kids’ Homemade Metallica Video From ’80s Will Make You Nostalgic

If you were a kid growing up in the '80s, you most likely either had or really wanted a video camera to make videos with at home. Eric Fullerton made a bunch, and has uploaded them onto YouTube in recent years. His homemade Metallica video is sure to make you nostalgic.

First, let's point out that the camcorder was made available for consumers in 1983 — the same year Kill 'Em All was released. Coincidence? We think not.

Anyway, Fullerton and one of his friends made their own home music video to go with the Master of Puppets track "Battery" in '86, which you can check out below. If you had a camera of your own, the chances that you made your own music videos to your favorite rock and metal tunes are pretty high. Kids have wild imaginations, and cameras allow them to push their creative limits — even if it's just headbanging with some tennis rackets.

Nostalgia hits home for a lot of people, and these types of videos are clearly quite relatable for a lot of people. Fullerton's channel, titled Eric's Home Movies, actually gained more traction than he thought it would. People began subscribing to watch more of his rock and metal-filled youth captured on camera.

In addition to music videos, Fullerton also captured moments of walking around town with his "metalhead" friends and going into record stores. His passions ultimately led him to a career as a video editor.

If you weren't a kid growing up during this time, it's pretty neat to see how music impacted the lives of young people at the time.

Eric's Home Movies Takes on Metallica's "Battery"