Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has confirmed she had a lapse in her sobriety, but also stated that she is "back on track."

Addiction is an issue that has troubled members of the Osbourne family and Kelly's brother, Jack Osbourne, notably celebrated his 18th year of sobriety last week, just days after she admitted she had relapsed.

Meanwhile, Ozzy was deemed a "genetic mutant" after researches sequenced his DNA and discovered an increased likelihood for alcohol dependence while also noting a never-before-seen mutation which affords him the ability to break down alcohol at a more rapid rate than normal.

On Monday, April 19, Kelly revealed the news in an Instagram story, which can be viewed in the Entertainment Tonight video further down the page.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said and acknowledged, "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what's been going on and what happened."

Kelly continued, "I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow. But I've learned it truly is one day at a time, and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you."

The "Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show" is set to premiere on May 4 on PodcastOne, which positions her alongside the hit TV producer behind The Osbournes, Gene Simmons: Family Jewels, Jimmy Kimmel Live and others.

In an interview with TooFab, Kelly explained that the two had to redo the premiere episode, which will instead focus on her lapse in sobriety.

"We're talking about relapse prevention ... the first episode, we're talking about, like, my slip. So I brought in a expert in addiction and relapse prevention — he's also a sober companion and someone who did an intervention on me back in the day — to share my story as well as educate," she said and noted, "For me, it's all about accountability. I know that I couldn't fully move forward if I didn't tell everybody what I'd done."

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

