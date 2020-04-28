Ozzy Osbourne’s Only Charting No. 1 Song Was Duet With Daughter Kelly

Ozzy Osbourne has enjoyed an epic career with Black Sabbath and continues to issue stellar work as a solo artist, but you might be surprised to learn that his lone No. 1 single in the U.K. was a duet with his daughter.

Ozzy first charted with Black Sabbath in September 1970 when "Paranoid" cracked the Top 40 in the U.K., but according to Official Charts, Osbourne would wait another 33 years before finally reaching No. 1 with "Changes," a duet he did with daughter Kelly Osbourne. It marks the second longest wait for a charting artist to reach No. 1 ever in the U.K. The lengthy span was pointed out by Official Charts as part of a longer article reflecting on the longest waits to reach No. 1.

Kelly Osbourne embarked on a singing career in 2002, issuing her debut album Shut Up right at the height of her fame from The Osbournes reality series on MTV. "Changes" was not initially part of the released album, but was issued nearly a year later as one of the record's bonus tracks.

"Changes" had initially appeared on Black Sabbath's Vol. 4 album in 1972, but was reworked with revised lyrics by Kelly and Ozzy for the Shut Up bonus track. In addition to reaching No. 1 in the U.K., the new version hit the Top 20 in Germany, Ireland and Norway. It was also the No. 7 single for the year in 2003 according to the Official Charts company.

Kelly & Ozzy Osbourne, "Changes"