Kelly Osbourne on ‘The Osbournes’ Revival: 2020 ‘Is the Closest We’ve Ever Come’

There has been talk of bringing back The Osbournes TV series at various times over the years, but in a new chat with ET Online, Kelly Osbourne reveals that the family has come closer to a revival of the series than ever this year. However, like most things these days, those plans have come to a halt.

"This year actually, this is the closest we've ever come, but due to this pandemic, everything is on hold," she explained. The original series ran from 2002-2005, helping to bolster Ozzy Osbourne's career and pave the way for personality-driven reality shows while also making household names of Sharon, Jack and Kelly. The Osbournes went on to become one of MTV's top-rated series.

As for why the family would return now, she stated that their family has grown. "Jack's got kids, we're grown up," she notes. "There's another generation of us and I think it's just a retrospective showing where we are now, versus where we [were]. I think people really want to see it."

During the chat with ET Online, Osbourne also spoke a significant amount about her father Ozzy and how his recent stem cell treatments have yielded positive results.

Speaking with host Diedre Behar, Kelly stated, "Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind blowing. He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He's walking better. He's talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery."

Kelly says Ozzy's newfound energy does come with some issues as well, as the musician has been "frustrated" having to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. Ozzy has also been practicing social distancing since he and Sharon Osbourne returned from Panama where he had his stem cell treatment.

"Everything is starting to fall into place now and it has given us so much hope. We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him," she adds. "He's ready to get out of the house and now he can't get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, 'I've been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I'm feeling better and the world is on quarantine.'"

Seeing as Ozzy and Sharon had to travel to return home after the treatment, they've self-quarantined to help ensure their health. Kelly says that while they haven't been able to spend much time in person, she has kept in touch via the phone.

"My mom and dad love each other so much that if they're together, they have fun and they just do their own little thing," she says. "Every day I call them and they're giving me a list of things to watch. My dad has been sending me the most disgusting memes."

Kelly recently urged fans to #StayHomeForOzzy and still would like them to stay vigilant in their efforts with social distancing. "If you don't have someone to stay home for and you're a fan of my dad, you can stay home for him because you know my father has COPD, Parkinson's and he is really, really high risk. They have told us how serious this is and I'm terrified," Kelly continues. "My mum is high risk, she's a... two-time cancer survivor, chemo, everything. To know that not just one, but two of my parents are high risk, it's serious and I stay home for them... There's so many reasons, just shut up and stay home. How is that so hard? But it is for people."