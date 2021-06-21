July 3 Jubilee in Presque isle to Celebrate Independence Day

A big event called the July 3 Jubilee is planned in Presque isle, Maine to celebrate Independence Day.

The organizers of the free community event at the Presque Isle International Airport are the city of Presque Isle, local Elks Lodge 1954, Presque Isle International Airport, the Presque Isle Air Museum, and Presque Isle Historical Society, said Kimberly R. Smith, MSB, 2020 Bicentennial Committee Chair for Presque Isle, Resource Development and Public Information Officer and Executive Director, Presque Isle Community Development Association, Inc.

The event is free to the public starting at 11:00 a.m. and going until 11:00 p.m. There will be all kinds of fun activities for all ages.

The celebration kicks off at the big hangar at the Presque Isle International Airport. The address is 1000 Airport drive. The Elks will hold their annual cook-out - plus a car show. There’s also live music with the Soggy Bottom Boys featuring Wendell Hudson and friends.

The schedule from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. includes a touch-a-truck competition. A “meet and greet” is planned with the local beauty queens, as well as a bounce house for the kids. The Presque Isle Police department will do child fingerprinting on location.

Visitors are invited to tour the Presque Isle Air Museum with free admission. The museum is located at the south end of the Presque Isle International Airport terminal at 650 Airport Drive.

The July 3 Jubilee also has a ton of things to do in the evening. The Maine Army National Guard Band will play on stage in front of the hangar starting at 6:00 p.m. There's a slideshow presentation at 7:00 p.m. called “Private Presquey’s D-Day Adventures.” It chronicles the adventures of the stuffed bear that flew with the C-47’s that came to Presque isle in May, 2019 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. At 7:45 p.m. Hoss & Lurleen play live music on the hangar stage.

The fireworks start at 8:45 p.m. with an exciting display.

A movie is scheduled for 9 p.m. right after the fireworks, John Wayne’s “Island in the Sky” from 1953 will be shown. The movie is about a true story originating out of Presque Isle about a downed plane rescue during WWII.

Parking signs will be posted along Airport Drive. There is no parking available inside the event gate.

If you need more information, contact Kim Smith at (207) 760 - 2722 or reach her by email at ksmith@presqueisleme.us.