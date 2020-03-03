Think there are some advantages to starting music at a young age? Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner just met up with 11-year-old guitar sensation Jayden Tatasciore to trade licks for this episode of Loudwire's Gear Factor.

The Music Experience's Squiggy recently sat down for a chat with the Instagram favorite. Jayden recalled meeting Squiggy a few years back at NAMM as he walked the floor with a pocket amp ready to rock. After turning some heads with his playing, the young guitarist joined the Gibson Guitar Generation program and is also a member of the School of Rock Sydney band.

“It feels so good. I get to play with other people that love guitar as well and it’s just so fun,” says Jayden, who has made a lot of friends through his playing. The Perth, Australia native first picked up the guitar at age five and counts Synyster Gates, Angus Young and Slash among his influences.

The Gibson Generation Group, or G3, is a two-year mentoring program meant to help the next generation of players. Gibson endorses the young musicians as they're featured on Gibson's online channels, appear at Gibson-backed shows, perform at dealer clinics and open for established artists. Learn more about the Gibson Generation Group here.

Squiggy introduces Faulkner, who comes out to play a bluesy jam with the youngster. Faulkner sets the pace early before both guitarists trade taking leads, with Jayden getting the last of the blistering licks in. Check it out in the player above.

Tatasciore started posting guitar videos to YouTube when he was seven, gaining plenty of notoriety over the years. You can see some of his playing at his YouTube channel and keep up with his activities via his Instagram account. As for Judas Priest, check out their tour dates here.