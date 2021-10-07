Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Successfully Discharged From the Hospital

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has been discharged from the hospital. The musician is now resting at home less than two weeks after suffering an acute cardiac aortic dissection onstage at the Louder Than Life festival.

Faulkner suffered through the life-threatening ailment as Judas Priest blazed through “Painkiller” on Sept. 26. The guitarist shredded his way through the full song before leaving the stage and being taken to Rudd Heart & Lung Center, which was luckily only minutes from the festival grounds. After a 10-and-a-half hour emergency open heart surgery, Faulkner pulled through a condition that has roughly an 80 percent mortality rate.

“When watching that footage, the truth is, knowing what I know now, I see a dying man,” Faulkner wrote. “I’ve been moved to tears and humbled by friends, family, my fantastic band, crew and management and also you guys sending me videos and messages of love and support during the last week – I thank you all so much and although I have a recovery road ahead of me, as soon as I’m able to get up and running again, you’ll be the first to know and we’ll get back out there delivering the goods for you all!”

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Shreds a Perfect 'Painkiller' Solo as His Aorta Ruptures

The University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky sent out a press release today (Oct. 7) revealing Faulkner’s successful discharge from the hospital.

“He was only four miles away, but miles equal minutes and he did not have many to spare,” said Dr. Siddharth Pahwa, cardiothoracic surgeon with UofL Health – UofL Physicians. “Mr. Faulkner is alive today because the stars aligned. He had an outstanding emergency care team, he was close to a world class heart center, and he was quick to recognize he needed help.”

Dr. Pahwa led the cardiothoracic surgery team that operated on Faulkner, which also included Dr. Brian Ganzel and Dr. Mark Slaughter (no relation to the metal singer).

Judas Priest have postponed the remainder of their tour dates as Faulkner continues to recover at home. Stay tuned for the new dates once they’re announced.