Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Praises Dolly Parton for ‘Classy’ Declining of Rock Hall

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton announced that she would be declining induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a move that captured the attention of many as she revealed that while she felt "flattered and grateful" for the nomination, she didn't feel she had "earned that right" and feared her entrance in this year's voting pool would split votes for other deserving acts to get in. Among those commenting on that decision was Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner, who explained in a podcast interview with Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen that he felt it was a "classy" move by the legendary country star.

As Faulkner was a late era addition to Priest, joining the group in 2011, he would not be one of the band members inducted. Commenting on Parton's decision and the questions it raises, the guitarist stated (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "I think it was a classy move, really. I think she recognizes her brand, and it didn't necessarily fit into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And I think it raises questions to what the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's brand is as well."

He elaborated, "To call it the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and not have bands like Judas Priest in it from day one, I think, is a weird thing. I've said this before. It's shocking, really. I don't know how you can call it the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without having bands like that in it as default; they sort of spawned the genre. But, you know, I'm not eligible, so I can sort of say what I want about it I just think bands like that —Maiden, Priest, Motorhead — there's a few bands that are not in, and a few artists that are, maybe it shouldn't be called the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I don't know."

He continued, "I've said this before, but I think the greatest accolade any band can have… You've toured the world for 50 years, you've put out music for 50 years, you've got a loyal fanbase for 50 years. No one's more grateful that these guys in this band, and I know that. They're still putting out music, they're still making music, they're still touring the world. And I'm repeating myself here, and I apologize, but I think that's more of an accolade than a trophy on a shelf; I really do. I think that's worth much more than getting in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. That's just my opinion. And I know the [rest of the] band don't share that opinion; that's just my opinion. It's a loyal fanbase for 50 years. What more can you ask for?"

Upon the Rock Hall's reveal of the 2022 nominations, Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford told Audacy Check In host Remy Maxwell, "Like I said on the first nomination, and I'll say it on this one, for us it's all about getting some more metal into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It's a great establishment, as far as what it should be and do, which is to represent all of these figures in music. It's always a place that's full of emotion and passion because that's what music generates."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class is voted upon by a body of over 1,000 artists, and in recent years the Rock Hall has also allowed for a fan ballot where fans can vote and the Top 5 vote getters will receive an additional vote cast with the other votes of the voting body.

The voting for the "fan vote" ballot continues here. At press time, Parton is in fourth place with over 289,000 votes and would receive one of the fan ballot votes. Judas Priest is sixth with just over 233,000 votes that would leave them the first band left off of the fan vote ballot. Eurythmics, with just over 272,000 votes, is the act currently in fifth place. Duran Duran leads all Rock Hall nominees on the fan ballot with over 631,000 votes, followed by Eminem (with over 556,000) and Pat Benatar (with over 391,000) in second and third.

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Speaks With Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen Podcast