Hear Colombian Superstar Juanes Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

The upcoming Metallica Blacklist release certainly shows the diverse amount of acts the veteran metal band has influenced over the years, with a who's who of world renowned musicians from a variety of different genres taking on the band's music. One of the two new songs issued alongside the The Black Album reissue and covers release announcement is a fresh cover by Colombian superstar Juanes, who leaves his own stamp on the Black Album favorite, "Enter Sandman."

The musician has kept up a close relationship with Metallica over the years, with Juanes showing his love live with a 2019 grand finale performance of "Seek and Destroy" that took place at Bogota's Rock al Parque festival. And Lars Ulrich was on hand to present Juanes with the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year which remains one of the musician's career highlights. Metallica also chose Juanes' cover of "Enter Sandman" to open the overall trailer for the 53-artist strong Metallica Blacklist record, as heard below.

In addition to the Juanes cover, the Miley Cyrus-led cover of "Nothing Else Matters" was the other song released to coincide with the Metallica Blacklist announcement and the band's massive Black Album reissue. That song includes guest turns from Elton John, Watt, Yo Yo Ma, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith. Check that out here.

The overall Metallica Blacklist covers record that's part of the Black Album reissue also will include covers from Corey Taylor, Ghost, Volbeat, The Hu, Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Royal Blood, Biffy Clyro, White Reaper, Pup, Idles and many more. It's currently available to pre-order here ahead of its Sept. 10 release. And if you like the Juanes "Enter Sandman" cover, that is also now available on streaming platforms at this location.

Juanes, "Enter Sandman" (Metallica Cover)

JRPR Music

Metallica Blacklist Trailer

