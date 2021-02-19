John Travolta Puts His 20-Bedroom Mansion In Maine Up For Sale

More than 30 years ago, John Travolta was introduced to the small Maine community known as Islesboro by another Hollywood star, Kirstie Alley. Alley had been spending some of her off time on the island and found it to be a piece of paradise. Travolta and then girlfriend Kelly Preston were as enchanted by the island as Alley. After Travolta and Preston tied the knot in 1991, they purchased a sprawling mansion in Islesboro and called it home for nearly three decades. Now, that mansion is officially being listed for sale by Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty and it likely marks an end to Travolta's long-standing honeymoon with Maine.

John Travolta's 20-bedroom Mansion Is For Sale In Maine

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Maine