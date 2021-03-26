John Fogerty is selling his fully renovated mansion in Encino, Calif., for just under $9 million, and pictures show a luxurious and glamorously moody residence that has an air of mystery to it.

The legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and solo artist has listed his 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 9,000-square-foot mansion in the Encino section of Los Angeles for $8.997 million, according to Dirt.com. Online listings show the property was built in 2016, and it's undergone a significant remodel since Fogerty purchased it.

According to its listing, the estate boasts "every first-class amenity imaginable," including a formal dining room, multiple living rooms, a lounge, a bar, an in-home movie theater and a kitchen outfitted with top-flight appliances and a motorized window that opens to the backyard.

The kitchen flows together with a great room with a custom floor-to-ceiling entertainment wall and motorized glass doors that pull back for a seamless transition to the outdoor living spaces. The opulent home's second floor features a master suite that includes a sitting room, two fireplaces, two separate walk-in closets and two separate bathrooms.

The exterior of the home is just as lavish, featuring a pool and spa, a waterfall, an outdoor kitchen and even a rooftop deck. The estate sits on .63 gated acres behind high hedges that keep it hidden from street view, and the entire property is covered by an upscale home automation system with extensive security cameras and alarms.

Matt and Josh Altman of the Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman hold the listing on Fogerty's California mansion.