Listen to Joe Walsh’s New Charity EP, ‘Prayers’

Eagles icon Joe Walsh has released a three-track EP titled Prayers, created in collaboration with Indian classical composer Amjad Ali Khan.

The project came about after Walsh visited India and performed alongside Khan in Mumbai. Inspired by the experience, the pair started working together along with two of Khan’s sons. The EP also features Stewart Copeland, Davey Johnstone, Joe Vitale and Leland Sklar, among others.

All three tracks can be heard below.

“The more time I spent with this music the clearer it became that these tracks had healing properties and needed to be shared as a gift,” Walsh said in a statement. “So, in honor of all the frontline workers who continue to be of such incredible service and courage to us all during these horribly challenging times, I’m donating my proceeds to IntraHealth International, whose vital work for health care workers around the world aligned perfectly. With our gratitude and with love to them all, please enjoy Prayers.”

Khan added: “It has been such a pleasure and an honor to work on this album with my dear friend, the legendary Joe Walsh. Across cultures, as artists we can understand and appreciate each other and thereby trying to heal this divided world… what better way is there to achieve this ideal than through the joy and spiritual nourishment that music brings?”

IntraHealth International CEO Polly Dunford said her organization was “thrilled and grateful” about being beneficiaries of the release. “Their gift is going to make health workers around the world safer as we battle this pandemic today and build a healthier future for tomorrow,” she commented.

