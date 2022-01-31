Joe Rogan recently revealed that he quit his job as a security guard at venue during a Neil Young concert and that he's always been a fan.

In a recent statement on The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan has responded to Neil Young claiming that he's "spreading fake information about vaccines" on his podcast and saying that Spotify "can have Rogan or Young. Not Both."

According to Digital Music News, Rogan started off the nine-minute long podcast/video on Instagram by saying:

"Hello friends! I wanted to make a video addressing some of the controversy that's been going on over the past few days. And first of all to say thank you to everyone that sent love and support." He goes on to say "I wanted to make this video first of all because I think there's a lot of people who have a distorted perception of what I do, maybe based on soundbites or based on headlines of articles that are disparaging."

"Now, because of this controversy — and I'm sure there's a lot of other things going on behind the scenes with these controversies — Neil Young has removed his music from the platform of Spotify. And Joni Mitchell, and apparently some other people want to as well."

Joe Rogan says that he's sorry that they feel that way and that's not what he wants. He even says that he's a Neil Young fan and told the story of how worked security at one of Young's concerts in the past:

"First of all, I'm not mad at Neil Young, I'm a huge Neil Young fan. I've always been a Neil Young fan. When I was 19, I was a security guard at a place called Great Woods in Mansfield, Massachusetts. It's an outdoor concert amphitheater, and Neil Young was playing there. And it was the last day I worked there. I quit during the Neil Young concert. The job was kind of crazy, because a lot of times fights broke out and stuff, and I think I probably got $15 an hour. And I was not about to get beat up for $15 an hour."

Rogan goes on to say he always brought a hoodie with him to work just in case things got too crazy, he could cover his security outfit with the hoodie and leave. Since it was cold that night, people were starting bonfires in the lawn area which started getting rowdy.

Security tried to put out the fires, but then fights started breaking, out and it was getting crazy, Rogan recalled. So Rogan put on his hoodie, zipped it up, and drove home. "And as I was driving home, I was singing, 'keep on rockin' in the free world!'

You can watch Joe Rogan talk about working security at a Neil Young concert below.