Alice in Chains guitarist and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell has a new solo album in the works.

That's part of what the musician discussed on the red carpet at the 30th Anniversary MusiCares benefit gala last month (Jan. 24). There, fellow rockers Aerosmith were named the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year. Watch Cantrell's interview with People TV toward the bottom of this post.

After talking about Aerosmith's influence on rock music, the Alice in Chains guitarist acknowledged that he's currently "working on a new record" himself. Asked about the sound of the upcoming project, the musician remembered his recent solo show with several musician friends in Los Angeles.

"It's interesting," Cantrell replied. "I did a couple of shows [Dec. 6 and 7, 2019] at the Pico Union Project in L.A. with some friends, and I got to play some of my material from my solo records."

He continued, "When I'm with Alice, I'm with Alice, and that takes the majority of my time. This year, we're taking a little time off. So, if you liked any of the solo work that I did, or [my] work with Alice, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff, too."

Cantrell's one-off solo performance late last year included onstage assistance from ex-Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato, Megadeth and Black Label Society alum James Lomenzo, Marilyn Manson and Bush producer Tyler Bates, and Saudade drummer Gil Sharone.

The musician has previously released the solo collections Degradation Trip (2002) and Boggy Depot (1998). Alice in Chains released their most recent studio effort, Rainier Fog, in 2018.

Cantrell also discussed his solo work in a recent sit-down chat with Gibson Guitars, as Blabbermouth pointed out Sunday (Feb. 16). Watch that video down after the MusicCares interview.

Jerry Cantrell at the 30th Anniversary MusiCares Benefit Gala - Jan. 24, 2020

Jerry Cantrell's Gibson Guitars Interview - Jan. 19, 2020