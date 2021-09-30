Jeff Dunham Returns to Portland and Bangor Maine in January

The most well-known ventriloquist arguably of all time is headed back out on tour. Jeff Dunham has found immense success over the years with his hilarious cast of puppet characters; Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Walter, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick, and more. He has a television series and a handful of specials under his belt.

If you've never seen him live it's a completely different experience with never before seen comedy.

Mainers will have two opportunities to see Jeff Dunham live on his Seriously!? Tour. Wednesday, January 12th the gang will be in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center.

The following day, Thursday, January 13th, they'll be in Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Tickets are available for presale as of September 30th using the promo code WALTER. Regular ticket sales begin on Monday, October 4th at 10 am.

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney