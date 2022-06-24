Ozzy Osbourne Unveils New Song With Jeff Beck ‘Patient Number 9′

Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled “Patient Number 9,” the title track from his upcoming album.

"It’s about being a patient in a mental hospital," Osbourne revealed while premiering the track on his Ozzy Speaks Sirius XM show. "All we do really is self medicate."

The song features Jeff Beck, and his presence is felt throughout the hard-hitting song. The guitarist's tones open the track, and lend support as Osbourne belts out lyrics.

"When they call your name, better run and hide / Tell you you're insane, you believe their lies / I'm not getting out, no I'm not getting out alive / I'm not getting out, cuz I'm patient number 9," Ozzy sings in the chorus.

Midway through the song, Beck is given the chance to shine, opening things up and delivering blistering solo. Another exuberant instrumental section later closes the song. Listen to "Patient Number 9" below.

The track was co-written by Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, while Andrew Watt, who helmed 2020’s Ordinary Man, produced the new LP.

"Of course I get excited,” Ozzy declared in a 2021 interview in which he discussed the album’s progress. “It's something that's creative that I can get my head around. When I get something really special, I go, 'Yes, this is a winner.' There's one [song] called 'Patient Number Nine'. It's one we wrote about Sharon and I."

In a tweet, Ozzy announced that the music video for "Patient Number 9" will arrive on Friday, June 24.

Beck is one of the many famous collaborators to appear on Ozzy’s new album. Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi also contributed to the LP, as did the late Taylor Hawkins. Amazingly, the album could have been even more star-studded. Ozzy tried to convince Jimmy Page to play on a song, but the Led Zeppelin guitarist declined.

The Prince of Darkness recently underwent serious surgery to fix continuing health issues stemming from a 2003 ATV accident. In a June 14 tweet, Sharon noted that her husband was “doing well and on the road to recovery.”

The upcoming album marks the 13th solo release of Osbourne’s career.