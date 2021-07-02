Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted last month sold his sprawling ranch property, the Rockin' JN Ranch in Sula, Mont., after listing it for a cool $4.95 million.

As shown on the real estate website Trulia, a contract was pending on the roomy retreat the same day it was listed in March. But a sale didn't go through until June 7, and the closing price hasn't been made public. Still, a bevy of photos of the 540-acre spread gives a good idea of the luxurious timber-frame house, guest house, extra apartment and bonus frills on the scenic grounds.

See images of the Rockin' JN Ranch down toward the bottom of this post.

With a living area of 5,812 square feet, the property's primary residence has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It also has a furnished basement with cozy perks such as a wood-burning fireplace. Adjoining the house is a two-car garage and a spacious porch. (Read more details about the home in the listing description below.)

But perhaps the most attractive amenity included in what was undoubtedly a multi-million dollar final price is the peace and quiet afforded by the vast estate nestled within Montana's picturesque rolling hills.

Newsted's no stranger to big real estate deals. In 2019, he sold his home in Walnut Creek, Calif., for $2.89 million.

The musician left Metallica in 2001 and now performs with his Chophouse Band. He recently said he no longer has the physicality for Metallica songs. In May, when Newsted's name was mentioned by fans as a potential replacement for former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, his wife, Nicole, shot the idea down.

In French Basin near Sula lies the Rockin JN Ranch, 540 ac of rolling grass, stands of pines, mountain views and ponds in prime elk, deer and bighorn sheep country surrounded on 3 sides by State/National Forest. Custom 5812 sf timber-frame home with open-plan living room, dining room, family room sits atop a ridge and enjoys expansive views of this rolling foothills property. Ideal for hiking, horseback riding, game watching. End of the road privacy. Chef’s kitchen w/premium stainless steel appliances. Grand stone Rumsford-style fireplace anchors the living room surrounded by exquisite stone and woodwork. Huge panes of glass provide views over the surrounding snowcapped peaks. Walkout lower level art studio/rec room w/fireplace. Lofted bonus room sits above the master suite. 3 bed manager’s home w/2 bed apartment, 2 shops, greenhouse. Additional shovel-ready building site with power, well and septic installed. Near Bitterroot River and Lost Trail Ski Area. Add. 124 acres available.

Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted's $4.95 Million Montana Ranch