James Hetfield Calls Woman Who Gave Birth at Metallica Show

On May 7, Joice M. Figueiró gave birth to a baby boy during a Metallica concert in Brazil and, after learning of this news, James Hetfield gave her a phone call to congratulate her.

The moment was shared on Figueiró's Instagram story, which was captured and uploaded as a YouTube video and can be seen further down the page. In the brief clip, the parents of newborn Luan are seen seated around a table, both wearing Metallica apparel while in a state of disbelief that the frontman of Metallica is on the line to speak with them.

Figueiró sat with one hand over her face, unsure of what to say back but obviously overwhelmed and appreciative of such a unique moment. "I'm crying," she said after Hetfield congratulated her and her husband.

During Metallica's set on May 7, Figueiró, who was 39 weeks pregnant at the time, was tended to by medical personnel with intentions on transporting her to a local hospital, but with the arrival of the baby becoming increasingly imminent, she delivered Luan on-site right as the metal legends closed out the night with the classic "Enter Sandman."

Tonight (May 12), Metallica will play the final show on their South American run in Belo Horizonte, Brazil and, later this month, they'll appear at the BottleRock and Boston Calling festivals with a European festival circuit on the books for the summer, followed by two select U.S. shows in August. View all of their upcoming tour dates here.

