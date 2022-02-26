There are some amazing concerts coming up, from Alt-J and Portugal. The Man to Shinedown and The Pretty Reckless. Oh, and the Chili Peppers. And Deftones. Dinosaur Jr. Modest Mouse. DMB. Foo Fighters.

METALLICA.

And of course, Mr. Jack White.

On Aug. 23, Jack White will be making his Maine debut as a solo artist and we can't wait. In anticipation of his arrival—and out of excitement for his two new records coming out—we've been jamming White's music every chance we get.

Not surprisingly, we're not the only ones who can't wait for The Supply Chain Issues Tour to kick off.

Just a couple of days ago, White's Instagram account shared a 60-second clip from his 2014 performance at Boston's Fenway Park—the Bleacher Theater, to be precise—and you can check it out below.

Jack White Plays Fenway in Boston in 2014

In just one minute of "Ball and Biscuit," you can see why we're so excited for White to get to Portland. His shows are nonstop energy and you never know what's around the corner. White is notorious for never following a set list, making each concert a distinct, one-of-a-kind experience.

And if that 60 seconds isn't enough to satisfy you, don't worry; this Boston performance was captured in full for a very unique 360-degree video, and you can watch it right here:

"Ball and Biscuit" is from The White Stripes' 2003 Elephant. If you were lucky enough to catch The White Stripes in Portland when they played the arena back in '07, you did not get to see them play "Ball and Biscuit." So, if White pulls it out in August, it'll be the first time that song has ever been performed in Maine.

We told you we're excited.

Have you ever seen White live, either as a solo artist or with the Stripes, The Dead Weather or The Raconteurs? If so, send us a message in the CYY app and let us know all about it!

