We had a bunch of concert announcements this week in New England. You remember concerts...when we all get together and go crazy with our favorite musicians? Making incredible memories with friends and sometimes, complete strangers! Rescheduled shows and some new shows have been announced at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, The Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, Rock Row in Westbrook, and Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor. And today the Boston Red Sox announces their Summer Concert Series. All of these Fenway dates are make-up dates from 2020. I hope you held on to your tickets! All the shows are tentative based on how the pandemic goes. But the fact that we may actually see LIVE MUSIC this summer warms my heart.

What Are The Fenway Park Shows For 2021?

New Kids on the Block: July 16 Def Leppard & Motley Crue: July 17-18 Guns N Roses: August 3 Billy Joel: August 4

Green Day: August 5 Lady Gaga: August 7 Maroon 5: September 12 Aerosmith: September 14

