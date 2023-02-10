Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?

When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?

In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark is a big no-no. How can you see what's in front of you? So I had to dive into this conundrum and investigate.

The Maine Legislature has this to say about the subject,

Display of headlights. A vehicle located on a way must be equipped with headlights as described in section 1904 . The headlights must be illuminated: A. During the period from sunset to sunrise; B. At any time when, due to insufficient light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, including, but not limited to, rain, freezing rain, fog or snow, persons or vehicles on the way are not discernible for a distance of 1,000 feet ahead; and C. At any time when windshield wipers are in constant use. This subsection does not apply to a vehicle that is parked or standing off the main traveled portion of the way.

In Layman's terms this means that you do have to have your lights on in unfavorable conditions like rain or snow.

However, there is a loop hole. If it is raining or snowing and you can still see within 1,000 feet I suppose you can have them off? I am assuming it's situational.

But it is illegal to drive without your headlights in unfavorable weather conditions in Maine.

