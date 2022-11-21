The Irish Setter Pub on Main Street in Presque Isle is closing after 15 years in business. The announcement was posted to their Facebook account on Sunday.

The Owners said The Pub was Closing on Facebook

The owner, Deborah Marquis Gustin, said, “Due to recent health issues, I can no longer continue to work the hours that I have been doing for the past several years.”

She went on to thank the community and the shared love of running the restaurant and serving friends and meeting new people - she also paid a big tribute to the people she worked with over the years.

Support, Memories and Comments on Social Media

The Facebook post was met with overwhelming support with comments and memories of a great place to eat and drink.

People from all over the area wished the family the very best and thanked them for running a place that is part of the culture of Star City.

Some of the comments were, “So sorry to hear this. Enjoy your retirement.” and “Best wishes you will be missed.” Other well-wishers recalled fun times at the pub.

Take time and read some of the heartfelt exchanges on the their Facebook page. You’ll see many of the same people you saw at the restaurant over the years reaching out and saying goodbye.

A Fixture in Presque Isle

The Irish Setter grew over the years as the owners expanded with the purchase of an adjoining property, adding more parking and space to dine outside.

