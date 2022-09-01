In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP

In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.

For this EP, the band teamed up with movie composer Tyler Bates to lean into a more synth-filled interpretation of songs from their breakout 2012 release, giving it a feel that harkens back to more of a cinematic '80s sound.

“We are excited to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our album Blood by bringing this new EP to life. Blood changed our lives and shifted our career in a way we will never forget,” says vocalist Maria Brink. “We created this reimagined version because we wanted to give our beautiful fans something to be excited about. ‘Blood 1983’ is just that… we can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Bates added, “The collab between In This Moment, the inimitable Dan Haigh of GUNSHIP, and myself, yielded an awesome reimagining of four of the band’s classic songs; leaning into synth wave and industrial music that has inspired all of us throughout our careers in music,. We love it!”

Blood was the band's fourth studio album, yielding the title track, "Adrenalize" and "Whore" as the three big singles. All three are among the songs reimagined for the EP, along with "Burn" and the new track "1983." The initial album peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has since been gold certified by the RIAA.

Pre-orders for the Blood 1983 EP are available here, while you can also check out "Whore 1983" below and pick that up individually right here.

In This Moment have also just returned to the road for their fall tour. See dates toward the bottom of this post and get your tickets here.

In This Moment, "Whore 1983"

In This Moment, Blood 1983 Artwork + Track Listing

in this moment blood 1983 ep artwork BMG

1983

Adrenalize 1983

Burn 1983

Blood 1983

Whore 1983

in this moment fall 2022 tour admat BMG