Hyundai & Kia Recalling Almost 600,000 Vehicles

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, close to 600,000 Hyundai and Kia automobiles are being recalled for a brake-fluid problem that could cause a engine fire.

The vehicles involved in this recall are:

2013-2015 Kia Optimas

2014-2015 Kia Sorentos

2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fes

Hyundai is aware of at least 15 fires due to the defect and Kia has documented eight fires. However, no injuries have been reported as a result of the defective parts or as a result of the fires. Hyundai suggests that If the Anti-lock Brake System warning light is illuminated, you should not drive the vehicle, instead contact your Hyundai dealer for service.

The recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates

"due to a suspected supplier quality deviation issue, brake fluid may leak internally inside the Hydraulic Electronic Control ECU which, over time, could trigger an electrical short. An electrical short in the HECU increases the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving, also Hyundai has added that an engine fire could even happen if the car is not turned on."

Out of extreme caution you could also disconnect the vehicle’s battery and leave it disconnected until it can receive service.

Kia's recall is due to start on October 15 and Hyundai's will begin on October 23.

CLICK HERE to enter your VIN to see if your car is included in these recalls.

Dealers for both companies will inspect any of the suspected defective parts for leaks and replace them if needed at no cost to owners.