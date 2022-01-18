Maine Police Say DNA Gives ‘New Hope’ in 1993 Cold Case Murder

Maine State Police gave an update this week, saying some progress has been made in a 29-year-old unsolved homicide of a Kennebunk woman.

How Did She Die?

This is one of the greatest fears of anyone who has an elderly relative living alone. Police say Maxine Bitomski's granddaughter checked on her during the evening hours of January 15th, 1993, and then spoke with her by phone later that evening. Both times, Bitomski was said to be fine. But the next afternoon, when her grandson stopped by the Colonial Road home, he found Maxine deceased. She was 73-years-old.

Police were called and Maxine's body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. That examination changed the tone of the investigation, once the medical examiner declared the death a homicide. Police have never revealed how the elderly woman died. According to the Maine State Police website, a suspect was questioned, but no one has ever been charged with the crime.

What's the Update?

At Thursday's news conference, members of the Maine State Police's Major Crimes Unit, as well as Maxine's grandchildren, shared some information about progress in the case. Police say advances in DNA and forensics have led them to identify and interview a suspect. So far no charges have been filed against the person who was a person of interest early on in the investigation and police declined to give any specific information about that person. Now, they're hoping to hear from anyone who thinks they may have pertinent information that could aid the advancement of the investigation.

Who Do I Call With Information?

Anyone who thinks they may have information about the murder of Maxine Bitomski is urged to contact the Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit-South, at One Game Farm Road, Gray, ME 04039 or by calling 1-800-228-0857. Even if it's a small detail you think might be insignificant, the police would like to hear from you and help bring justice for Maxine.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

