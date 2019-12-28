Homeowner Holds Fugitive at Gunpoint

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine homeowner held a fugitive at gunpoint after finding him hiding in a shed on the property.

Maine News Center reports that 34-year-old Daniel Spooner was held at gunpoint Friday morning until authorities arrived.

Police say Spooner fled a crash after a high-speed chase with a child in his car. He was charged with eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and endangering the welfare of a child.

Spooner was being held without bail Friday at the Cumberland County jail and is not expected to appear in court until Monday. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.