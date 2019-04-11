Homeowner & Firefighter Injured in Maine House Fire

Officials say a homeowner jumped from the second story of his burning home Wednesday night in Orrington, just below Bangor.

A dozen fire departments responded to the fire on Snows Corner Road around 10:30 p.m. When crews arrived, flames were coming through the roof and windows of the large two-story house, according to WQCB in Bangor.

The homeowner apparently refused an offer to go to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury after escaping the blaze by jumping out a second story window. A firefighter was also injured when he slipped on the ice.

Orrington's fire chief said there was live ammunition inside of the home that went off while crews tried to battle the blaze. Firefighters had to shuttle water from about two miles away to extinguish the fire.

Crews were still on the scene Thursday morning.