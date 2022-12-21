Holiday TV Shows – Wednesday December 21
If you're counting down, Christmas is this Sunday...Just 4 days away! That means Christmas Eve is just 3 days away! Where has the time gone? Here's a list of Holiday TV Shows for tonight, Wednesday, December 21st
NBC
- 8 p.m. - Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
FOX
- 8 p.m. - LEGO Masters - Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Finale
CBS
- 9 p.m. - Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
CBC
- 8 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Lifetime
- 6 p.m. - Scentsational Christmas - Sparks fly between a beautiful perfumer and a writer
- 8 p.m. - Single and Ready to Jingle - A woman finds unexpected holiday romance in Alaska
- 10 p.m. - The Holiday Fix Up - An interior designer learns her contractor is an old flame.
Disney
- 7 p.m. - Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- 8 p.m. - Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- 9 p.m. - Disney's Magic Bake-Off
- 10 p.m. - Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
Freeform
- 6 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol
- 8 p.m. - Olaf's Frozen Adventure
- 8:30 p.m.- Frosty the Snowman
- 9 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 10 p.m. = Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
Food Network
- 6 p.m. Guy's Grocery Games - Holiday Madness
- 7 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - GGG Holiday Cook-Off
- 8 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - Fieri Family Holiday Showdown
- 9 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - Judges' Holiday: Ultimate Naughty List
- 10 p.m. Guy's Grocery Games - DDD Holiday Showdown
- 11 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - Dashing through the Aisles
AMC
- 8 p.m. - Four Christmases
- 10 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
FX
- 8 p.m. - The Grinch
- 10 p.m. - The Grinch
Great American Family
- 6 p.m. - Crown Prince of Christmas - Madison tells her family that she is dating a prince
- 8 p.m. - A Brush With Christmas - Charlotte's painting is submitted to an art festival
- 10 p.m. - A Kindhearted Christmas - Jamie tries to keep a secret while pursuing a new romance
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - Northern Lights of Christmas - Zoey inherits a reindeer farm and the Christmas duties
- 8 p.m. - Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas - Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew a family's Christmas spirit.
- 10 p.m. - Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow - A young woman accepts a ride from a man.
