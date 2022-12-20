Houlton Boys Beat John Bapst 53-41 [STATS]

The Houlton Boy's Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, defeating John Bapst 53-41 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday, December 20th.

Houlton jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. They led 31-22 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 37-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Houlton was led by Isaiah Ervin who finished with a game-high 25 points. Cody Johnston and Thadon Gentle each had 11 points. Johnston and Gentle each had a 3-pointer for Houlton. The Shiretowners were 9-17 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Mark Gaetani who had 14 points. Jon Pangburn and Tristen Martin each had 7 points. The Crusaders were 1-8 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointes. Jon Pangburn, Tristen Martin, Mark Gaetani and Mattia Eberle each had a 3-pointer.

Houlton is now 1-3 and will play at Belfast against the Lions on Thursday, December 29th at 5:30 p.m.

John Bapst 0-4 will look for their 1st win on Tuesday, December 27th when they play at Hermon against the Hawks at 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 19th to December 24th need to be received by December 26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

You can vote in the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week Poll HERE. Voting ends Thursday night, December 22nd at 11:59 p.m. You can vote as often as you wish.

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Boys 17 14 6 16 53 John Bapst Boys 8 14 6 13 41

Box Score

Houlton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Isaiah Ervin 25 10 - 5 7 Mark Thibodeau 0 - - - - Brandon Barton 0 - - - - Adrian Norton 0 - - - - Cody Johnston 11 2 1 4 4 Owen Beaulieu 0 - - - - Jaden Wu 0 - - - - Philip Espenschied 0 - - - - Zachary Carpenter 0 - - - - Daniel Henderson 4 2 - - - Landon Laferriere 0 - - - - Thadon Gentle 11 4 1 - 4 Bronson Hanning 2 1 - - 2 Elijah Carter 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 19 2 9 17

John Bapst