Holiday TV Shows – Wednesday December 14
Just 11 days until Christmas and 10 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Wednesday December 14th, special Christmas TV shows!
NBC
- 8 p.m. - Saturday Night Live - SNL Christmas Special
- 10 pm. - That's My Jam - Holiday Edition
CW
- 8 p.m. - Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
- 9 p.m. - Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022
CBC
- 8 p.m. - The Christmas Checklist - Part 2 Synopsis
Lifetime
- 6 p.m. - A Recipe for Joy - Sparks fly between a food correspondent and a shy chef.
- 8 p.m. - Well Suited for Christmas - Sparks fly between a fashion designer and a bachelor
- 10 p.m. - Dear Secret Santa - A woman receives a Christmas card from a secret admirer
AMC
- 6:45 p.m. - The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 8 p.m. - The Polar Express
- 10 p.m. - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Great American Family
- 6 p.m. - Catering Christmas - Caterer Molly is hired for the Harrison Foundation's gala
- 8 p.m. - Christmas at Drive-In - A property lawyer tries to save her town's local drive-in
- 10 p.m. - Christmas on Candy Cane Lane - Ivy Donaldson struggles with her mom's shadow
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - A Maple Valley Christmas - A rancher starts to question what she actually wants
- 8 p.m. - Christmas Bedtime Stories - A woman tells her daughter bedtime stories about her father.
- 10 p.m. - Chateau Christmas - A pianist reunites with her ex during the holidays
Get our free mobile app
Don't Miss These 16 Holiday Movies with a Maine Connection
Whether it was the wintry landscape used as a backdrop or an actor with ties to the state, all these movies are somehow connected to Maine.