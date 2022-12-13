The Bangor Police Department said a car was on fire and partially in the Penobscot River early Monday morning near Cascade Park on State Street.

21-Year-Old Woman Rescued from Car on Fire in the Penobscot River

A 21-year-old woman was transported to the hospital. Officials said she was the driver and only one in the vehicle, according to WABI. Her name and condition have not been released.

First responders arrived on the scene around 2:30 am near Waterworks Road. This is an ongoing case as the crash is being investigated.

