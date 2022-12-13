Holiday TV Shows – Tuesday December 13
Just 12 days until Christmas and 11 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Tuesday December 13th, special Christmas TV shows!
CBS
- 9 p.m. - CMA Country Christmas
PBS
- 8 p.m. O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
Lifetime
- 6 p.m. - Sweet Navidad - Sparks fly between two chefs as they prepare a holiday menu
- 8 p.m. - Reindeer Games Homecoming - Sparks fly between a teacher and her homecoming crush
- 10 p.m. - Dear Christmas - A podcast host develops a romance with a firefighter
Freeform
- 6:30 p.m. - The Santa Clause 2 - Santa (Tim Allen) must get married to keep his job
- 9 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause - Jack Frost wants to freeze Santa out of the North Pole
Food Network
- 7 p.m. - Chopped - Grandma's Grand Holiday
- 8 p.m. - Chopped - Holiday Sugar and Spice
- 9 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Around the World
- 10 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holidays Ae for Battle
- 10:30 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Wrapping Up Victory
- 11 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Roasting on an Open Fire
A&E
- 10:30 p.m. - Christmas Wars - Claus and Effect
AMC
- 6 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 8:15 p.m. - Elf
- 10:15 p.m. - Four Christmases - A couple must fit in four holiday visits with family
Great American Family
- 6 p.m.- A Merry Christmas Wish - An NYC advertising executive organizes Winter Wonderland.
- 8 p.m. - Crown Prince of Christmas - Madison tells her family she's dating a prince.
- 10 pm. - A Christmas ... Present - Maggie Larson is determined to lift her family's spirits.
Hallmark Channel
- 6 p.m. - My Southern Family Christmas - A woman gets to know her biological dad for the first time.
- 8 p.m. - Undercover Holiday - A security guard poses as a pop star's new beau
- 10 p.m. - The Most Wonderful Time of the Year - A snowbound stranger brightens a family's holidays.
Halmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - Family for Christmas - A wish leaves a woman magically married to her college beau
- 8 p.m. - The Gift of Peace - A once-devout widow tries going to a support group.
- 10 p.m. - A Dream of Christmas - A married woman's wish to be single is magically granted.
