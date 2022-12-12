2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet [RESULTS

The 2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet was held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, December 10th.

Here are the results!

Championship Finals

106 - Noah Dumont (Biddeford) defeated Shawn Cushing (Washington Academy) pin at 1:06

113 - Austin Sirois (Biddeford) defeated Joel Desjardins (Fort Kent) 13-1

120 - Nathan Durgin (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Robert Fraustro (Biddeford) pin at 0:36

126 - Phil Smith (Biddeford) defeated Kael Niland (Foxcroft Academy ) pin at 1:00

132 - Jack Desjardins (Fort Kent) defeated Dom Smith (Biddeford) pin at 5:55

138 - Drew Wedgewood (Biddeford) defeated Karson Tibbits (PCHS) pin at 1:14

145 - Logan Rowell (Ellsworth) defeated Tanyon Gibbs (Foxcroft Academy) pin at 0:56

152 - Alex Zeller (PCHS) defeated Xavier Newell (Washington Academy) pin at 1:03

160 - Skylar Gibbs (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Sam Charles (Old Town) pin at 1:19

170 - Dominic Cookson (PCHS) defeated Carter Desjardins (Fort Kent) pin at 0:22

182 - Connor Fitch (Bucksport) defeated Mykolai Petrov (Washington Academy) pin at 0:29

195 - Luke McKenney (Ellsworth) defeated Kayden Foster (Bucksport) pin at 1:47

220 - Joseph Bowen (Bucksport) defeated Casey McDonald (Ellsworth) pin at 3:25

285 - Jaxon Gross (Brewer) defeated Wyatt Weaver (Bucksport) pin at 0:32

Consolation Finals

106 - Chase Scott (Calais) defeated Alex Hall (PCHS) pin at 2:09

113 - Abdullah Shakir (Biddeford) defeated Lilly Radley (Washington Academy) pin at 2:55

120 - Daniel Mora Sabio (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Joel Allen (Ellsworth) pin at 1:49

126 - Joclyn Parlin (Caribou) defeated Daniel Castillo (Washington Academy) pin at 0:48

132 - Luke Horn (Ellsworth) defeated Molly Sipple (PCHS) 16-1

138 - Austin Jean (Fort Kent) defeated Grayson Mote (Ellsworth) 10-9

145 - Jeffrey Casavant Jr. (Biddeford) defeated Caden Carli (Biddeford) 8-6

152 - Keane Burns (Old Town) defeated Nick Jacobs (MDI) pin at 4:49

160 - Dominic Zeller (PCHS) defeated Landon Vallee (Biddeford) pin at 2:33

170 - Baker Al Khulaifawi (Biddeford) defeated Ethan Kates (Washington Academy) pin at 0:37

195 - Maxwell Ryan (Caribou) defeated Timothy Macneil (PCHS) pin at 1:33

285 - Beau Talbot (PCHS) defeated Garret Chase (Foxcroft Academy) pin at 0:45

