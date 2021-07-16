The “Welcome To Maine” Guys Invade OOB and All Hell Breaks Loose

We have a brand new episode of Maine's favorite and funniest knuckleheads, Troy and Mark, and their spot-on take on the Pine Tree State with Welcome To Maine. The boys survived their close call with fireworks this month and have made the trip down to Old Orchard Beach. These dubbahs hung out at the iconic Pier in OOB, slugged a few cold ones back, learned some new curse words en francais, and enlightened and entertained us with the good, the bad, and the ugly of OOB. Hilarious!

Photo by Michael Denning on Unsplash

Troy and Mark have been all over the State of Maine. They've done features on the Portland Head Light, The Desert of Maine, The Moxie Store in Lisbon Falls, B & M Baked Beans in Portland, the Paul Bunyan statue in Bangor, Stephen King's house, the Cryptozoology Museum, and more.

Check out Episode 31: The Pier

Wow! I actually learned something watching this. Did you know all the famous musicians that played The Pier? Or that there was a casino there at one point in time? Or that, with all the bad pizza and french accents, that OOB is the closest that Mainers may ever get to Paris, France? These two are a veritable wealth of knowledge!

YouTube

Troy and Mark are played by Portland comics James Theberge and Ian Stuart. Yes, these two are real Mainers. And yes, they are so damn funny. Do we love these fellas? As Mark would say, "Ohhhhhhhh Yuht."

