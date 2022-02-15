An Auburn man was arrested on Monday following a high-speed chase during which he reportedly rammed Maine State Police cruisers and other vehicles before crashing his car.

Shortly before noon, State Troopers were called to assist Auburn Police in apprehending 31-year-old Brandon Pelletier, who was wanted on a number of felony warrants including robbery.

Troopers located Pelletier’s vehicle and approached with their blue lights activated. Pelletier then proceeded to ram one of the cruisers before speeding off, according to spokesperson Shannon Moss.

State Troopers and Androscoggin County sheriff's deputies pursued the suspect through Auburn, where he allegedly sideswiped several vehicles on the roadway. Police attempted numerous times to end the pursuit but Pelletier kept trying to hit their cruisers with his car, Moss stated.

The pursuit continued into the town of Minot where Pelletier allegedly hit another vehicle. When troopers tried to disable Pelletier’s vehicle once again, he swerved towards one of the cruisers, striking it and causing his own car to roll over, according to Moss.

Police closed down Route 119 in Minot, (Woodman Hill Road) following the crash.

Police say Pelletier refused to get out of the vehicle and a police K-9 was brought in to help take him into custody. He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to be treated for minor injuries. There were no other reports of injuries.

New charges stemming from the chase include driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, refusing to submit to arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal speed and multiple traffic infractions.

Police said a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of cocaine and fentanyl.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s office, Auburn Police, Mechanic Falls Police, Minot Fire Dept. and United Ambulance assisted during Monday’s incident.

