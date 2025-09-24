It was a full slate of soccer action across Aroostook County, with strong performances on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.

In boys’ play, Hodgdon earned a solid win over Washburn behind a balanced offensive attack. Joseph Scott led the way with two goals and an assist, while Wyatt Oliver and Mason Polchies each found the back of the net. Graysen Boisvert added an assist. In goal, Michael Fitzpatrick anchored the Hawks with six saves on 10 shots. Washburn’s lone tally came from Brayden Worsley, with keeper Sean Silver stopping five of 11 shots faced. Elsewhere, Wisdom powered past Houlton, taking a convincing 6–1 victory.

On the girls’ side, Presque Isle continued to show its strength with a dominant 7–0 shutout of Caribou. Peyton Boinske and Astra Laughton each scored twice, while Emily Collins, Allie Bartol, and Delanie Cyr rounded out the scoring. Boinske also notched two assists, with Marion Young adding another. Goalkeepers Sammy Argraves and Kolbie Langley combined to keep the Vikings off the scoreboard. In other action, Wisdom rolled past Hodgdon with a 10–2 win.

